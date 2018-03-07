Baker signs with Bengals

Free agent defensive tackle Chris Baker on Wednesday signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals for a little more than $3 million, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The 30-year-old Baker is coming off a disappointing season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making only 33 tackles in 15 games after signing a three-year, $15.75 million contract last offseason.

Baker's effort was questioned in Tampa and he was released by the Buccaneers on Feb. 18.

Signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Hampton in 2009, Baker also has played with the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Redskins, where he had his best success in the NFL from 2011-16 and earned the nickname "Swaggy."