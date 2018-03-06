Ed Hochuli: Longtime NFL referee announces retirement

March 6 (UPI) -- Veteran NFL referee Ed Hochuli is retiring from his post as one of the league's top whistleblowers.

The NFL announced the 67-year-old's departure from the league on Tuesday. Al Riveron, the league's senior vice president of officiating, also announced that Jeff Triplette is also retiring and Shawn Hochuli and Alex Kemp are the league's two newest referees.

Shawn Hochuli is Ed Hochuli's son. He has served as a back judge in the NFL since 2014. The elder Hochuli became an NFL official in 1990 and has been the league's longest-tenured official since 2007. Triplette joined the NFL ranks in 1996.

Ed Hochuli is also an attorney in Arizona. The man known for his muscular physique and explanation of penalties was voted the league's best referee by NFL head coaches in 2008, along with colleague Mike Carey, according to an ESPN survey.

Congratulations to our 2 newest @NFL referees, former BJ Shawn Hochuli & former SJ Alex Kemp. Best wishes to our 2 retiring referees, Ed Hochuli & Jeff Triplette. pic.twitter.com/iEv6xOprkf — Al Riveron (@alriveron) March 6, 2018

Triplette was promoted to referee in 1999. He is remembered for accidentally injuring Cleveland Browns tackle Orlando Brown that year when the hit him in the eye with a penalty flag. Triplette was also criticized for his performance in the 2018 AFC playoffs when Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs on January 6 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Ed Hochuli was the head referee for five Super Bowls.