Bengals TE Eifert on health: 'Everything is fixed'

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has declared himself healthy and ready to play at what he deems to be a dominant level.

Eifert made that proclamation to the Cincinnati Enquirer and said that "everything is fixed" after he played in just two games last season before a back issue sent him to injured reserve.

When asked if retirement had crept into his mind, Eifert offered the following:

"No," the 27-year-old Eifert told the newspaper. "No. If I didn't think that I could get back to being a dominant player then yeah, I probably would. But there's no question I can get back to where I've been."

Eifert has struggled to remain healthy since reeling in career-high totals in receptions (52), yards (615) and touchdowns (13) during 13 games in the 2015 season. A series of injuries and multiple surgeries have followed, including a concussion, a torn labrum and issues with his ankle, elbow, knee and back.

With free agency looming, Eifert is keeping his options open.

"I'm open for whatever," Eifert told the newspaper. "I'm comfortable in Cincinnati. It's a place that I've called home for five years and I've really enjoyed my time. It's somewhere where I would like to stay if that was possible. But all options are on the table for sure. It's just, I guess, who wants me. I don't know. I've had my injuries and all that, so I don't know. I don't know what to expect."

Eifert had just four catches for 46 yards in two games this past season. He collected 127 career receptions for 1,537 yards and 20 touchdowns in 39 career games since being selected by the Bengals with the 21st overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.