Texans deny report of boycotting players who protested anthem

By Alex Butler  |  March 5, 2018 at 10:00 PM
March 5 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans are denying a report, which claimed the team would not sign or draft players who protested in support of social justice issues.

Two NFL agents told the Houston Chronicle recently that the "word is" that the Texans are not interested in players who participated in pregame kneeling in protest of police brutality.

The Chronicle also reported that there is "no directive within the organization" but it is "considered to be understood" that the group of free agent signees and draftees coming into the franchise won't include anyone who has participated in past protests or is likely to in the future.

The Texans' public relations department refuted the report Monday on Twitter.

"A recent report that suggests the Houston Texans would not sign a player who has protested in support of social justice issues is categorically false and without merit," the Texans' statement said. "The Texans ownership, coaching, personnel and executive staff sign and hire employees based on talent, character and fit within our organization."

Texans owner Bob McNair apologized in October after saying the league should avoid having "inmates running the prison" regarding player protests during the national anthem.

He made the comment during an owners meeting on Oct. 18. After the report surfaced regarding his words, Texans star DeAndre Hopkins skipped practice and other players contemplated a walk out.

The Texans do not have a first round pick or a second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Houston traded a first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and a first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft in exchange for the Cleveland Browns' first round pick in 2017 in order to draft Deshaun Watson last season. The Texans also traded Brock Osweiler, a sixth round pick in 2017 and a second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to the Browns last season in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

