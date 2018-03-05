Pro Bowl CB Antonio Cromartie retires

Cornerback Antonio Cromartie used social media on Monday to announce his retirement.

The 11-year veteran, who played for the then-San Diego Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, announced he is stepping away from the NFL in a lengthy Instagram message.

"Today is the day I knew I would eventually have to face, but one I never wanted to accept," he wrote. "After 27 years of playing football, today I say farewell. God blessed me with the opportunity to play in the NFL for 11 years, and after much consideration and prayer, I'd like to officially announce my retirement."

Cromartie wrote his post under a picture of him holding his jersey after being drafted by the Chargers while standing next to former head coach Marty Schottenheimer.

The Chargers used their first-round pick in 2006 to select Cromartie out of Florida State.

He spent his first four seasons there before joining the Jets. He joined the Cardinals in 2014, then returned to the Jets the following season and played four games with the Colts in 2016 before being released on Oct. 4, 2016.

Cromartie made four Pro Bowls and also scored the longest touchdown in NFL history by returning a missed field goal for a 109-yard touchdown in 2007 against Minnesota.

In 162 regular-season games, Cromartie recorded 31 interceptions for 545 yards and made 791 tackles. He played at least 15 games in his first 10 seasons before his short tenure with the Colts, and his best season came in 2007 when he recorded a league-leading 10 interceptions for 144 yards.