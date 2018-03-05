Ex-NFL RB Beanie Wells being treated for 'traumatic' brain injury

Former Ohio State running back Chris "Beanie" Wells said Monday he is getting treatment for a brain injury he thinks was caused by football.

Wells, who co-hosts the "Tim and Beanie" radio show on WBNS-FM in Columbus, Ohio, said he missed time from the show to seek medical advice and treatment in California. Wells said he experienced headaches along with speech and memory problems and recently underwent an MRI exam on his brain.

"I went for an MRI scan of my head and I saw some things on there that didn't quite look right, and I also had some symptoms that led to me going in for that scan," Wells said.

"I was getting headaches; my speech was getting a little bit indifferent and, also I was forgetting the littlest things. I went in for the MRI and the brain has plaque. I have some plaque separation, and when you have that plaque separation, it shows that you've experienced some sort of traumatic brain injury. Obviously that traumatic brain injury for me comes from playing football.

"I wanted to be back to my normal self, so I had to step away for a little bit and go out and get that addressed. Still not out of the woods yet, but it's coming. I'm hopeful."

Wells also said he plans on attempting to appear on the show once a week while continuing treatment.

In three seasons with the Buckeyes from 2006 to 2008, he rushed for 30 touchdowns and became a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2009.

In 51 games for Arizona, he gained 2,471 yards on 625 attempts while rushing for 24 touchdowns.

The Cardinals released him in March 2013. In October 2013, he tore his Achilles tendon working out for the Baltimore Ravens.