2018 NFL Draft: Pro Day in doubt for projected top 10 pick Vita Vea

Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea, projected as a top 10 pick, wasn't able to complete his Combine workouts because of a hamstring injury and isn't sure if he will be ready for the Huskies' Pro Day.

The Washington Pro Day will be held Saturday, not giving Vea a lot of time to recover.

"I don't know," he told NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang before leaving Indianapolis on Sunday. "We'll see how my hammy does throughout the week. Be back in Seattle, getting rehab on it, taking care of it. We'll see how it turns out."

Vea, at 6-foot-4 and 346 pounds, is certainly one of the physical freaks of this draft. He put up 41 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press (second at the Combine behind Stanford defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who did 42) and ran the 40 in 5.11 seconds before tweaking his hamstring.

He was forced to skip the rest of the drills, disappointing scouts eager to see his shuttle times, vertical jump and other workouts, including positional drills.

"I feel I did good," Vea told Rang, speaking of his Combine performances. "I feel I handled myself well. I'm kind of disappointed I didn't really get to finish what I started. Can't worry about that now. It's in the past and got to move on."

Rang and fellow NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Dane Brugler each project Vea being selected at No. 10 to the Oakland Raiders.

"I feel really happy about my power and how far it's taken me," he said Saturday at the Combine.

"It's carried me well throughout my career in Washington and I'm excited to see how it continues."