Reports: S Kurt Coleman agrees to 3-year deal with Saints

Safety Kurt Coleman is not leaving the NFC South.

Coleman has agreed to a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, multiple outlets reported on Saturday. The contract is worth up to $18 million, with Coleman receiving $6.5 million in the first season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The 29-year-old was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, a move that will save the team $5.25 million on its salary cap in advance of free agency.

The Saints' acquisition of Coleman will soften the blow as the team is expected to lose free-agent safety Kenny Vaccaro.

Coleman recorded 76 solo tackles and three passes defensed during 12 games last season in his third campaign for the Panthers.

A sprained knee sidelined Coleman for four games last season. After returning Oct. 29, Coleman made 35 tackles in his final eight games and had one tackle in Carolina's 31-26 loss at New Orleans in the wild-card game.

Coleman initially joined the Panthers on a two-year contract in March 2015. After recording 90 tackles and seven interceptions in 2015, Coleman inked a three-year extension in 2016 and helped the Panthers advance to the Super Bowl.

In 2016, Coleman recorded 95 tackles and four interceptions in 15 games.