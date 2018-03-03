A frank analysis of the top QBs from the podium

For all of the attention spent on the athletic testing that happens each year at the NFL Scouting Combine, it is the impressions made in the interviews and the information gleaned during medical testing that winds up playing a much greater role in where players are ultimately drafted.

To that point, while the spectacular demonstrations of athleticism shown by the running backs Friday were the top story, the quarterbacks were also on stage, taking questions from the collective media with strong impressions made by the top passers, including the so-called Fantastic Five: Southern California's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.

Given that they played in the second largest media market in the country, perhaps it wasn't surprising that Darnold and Rosen came off as the most polished. Both looked very comfortable with hundreds of media members asking questions and the cameras rolling, making eye contact with interviewers and delivering insightful comments with some entertaining anecdotes.

The steely-eyed focus that helped Darnold develop a reputation as a clutch player also stood out. He is ranked as my top-rated prospect overall in part because he possesses the intangibles required as a field general, which includes the confidence in his own game.

Often criticized for an elongated throwing motion, Darnold calmly responded.

"I'm not trying to change my throwing motion at all. I think I get the ball off pretty quick. There is kind of a wind-up, but I think I get it off quick and that's what matters," Darnold said. And he's right.

Rosen also lived up to his reputation, which isn't necessarily a good thing.

Whereas Darnold appeared confident, Rosen looked almost smug at the podium. He sported a bit of a smirk as he answered questions, starting some of his replies before reporters even finished their questions.

Perhaps you had to be there to see how eagerly he answered a question about playing in the cold, for example.

"Cold weather actually reminds me of family," Rosen said. "Every Christmas we would go back to Philadelphia, where my grandma stays and all our aunts, uncles and cousins would come together and we'd hang out for a week, so I don't mind the cold at all."

The reporter then noted it's different hanging out than playing in the cold.

To which Rosen replied, "That's football weather. I've seen some of the cool shots in the history of the NFL on TV or some of those snow games in the Super Bowl with the Patriots. That's ball."

I'm not sure which Super Bowl Rosen would be referring to. What seems likely is that Rosen is referring to the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Patriots and Oakland Raiders, a contest now infamous for the "Tuck Rule" interpretation.

A simple slip-up? Sure, it's possible and no reason to drop a quarterback's grade. It is also a possible sign that Rosen, a tennis player turned wunderkind quarterback, does not share the same passion for the game that others have.

Some of his answers sounded rehearsed, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but some scouts tell me they think Rosen will struggle to fit in with teammates in an NFL locker room and based on this interview, I can see their point. I've compared Rosen to Jay Cutler throughout the process and that is not just because they share Pro Bowl-caliber accuracy.

Allen, on the other surprised (and impressed) me.

When asked about the difficulty in trying to turn around a floundering franchise, his humility and thoughtfulness stood out. His answer didn't seem canned, like some others' answers to similar questions.

He said, "I don't know because I've never done it before, but I'd go in there with everything I have, try to instill a winning mindset and attitude. Try to become a leader of the team. Get with the vets of the locker room and understand what we need to do to turn this thing around. A couple years ago, Wyoming went 2-10. The next year we went 8-6 and won the Mountain West division title. I'm not saying that was the same situation, but I've been in something similar, and its football."

Allen comes off as both confident and eager to please, with an "aw shucks" personality that I've watched charm scouts in the past and more important inspire teammates. One of the biggest questions a player coming from a relatively small program inevitably has to face is whether they can handle the big stage. Allen looked very comfortable in the spotlight, sharing his post-Combine plans to continue working out in preparation for his Pro Day, as well as his intention to go to Laramie a week early to meet up with teammates and friends to ensure that when the on-campus workout arrived there would be no distractions.

It should come as no surprise that Mayfield was the most confident of the group.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner proudly proclaimed himself to be the most accurate quarterback in this draft and his 70.5 percent completion percentage and 43 touchdowns against just six interceptions in 2017 certainly back up this bold assertion.

The bravado that makes Mayfield so fun to watch on the field also makes him charismatic off it.

When asked what the Cleveland Browns would get from him if he were their selection, Mayfield not only touted himself, he essentially said he was the ONLY one who could save the franchise.

"First things first, they'd get a winner," Mayfield said. "If there's anyone who could turn that franchise around, it'd be me. They're close. They're very close. They've got the right pieces. I think they just need that one guy at quarterback."

Given his playing style, size and fun-loving personality, Mayfield won't be a fit for everyone. There will be plenty of old-school coaches who will be turned off by his style, but the fire that burns within Mayfield is obvious and some - including teammates I've spoken to - find it inspiring.

As one of the most remarkable athletes regardless of position, it isn't difficult to understand why some are eager to project Jackson to receiver but, make no mistake, he is strictly a quarterback on my board, showing steady improvement as a passer with the velocity, accuracy and touch to make every NFL throw.

Jackson was funny and confident, causing media members to literally laugh out loud on many occasions, stating emphatically that he is a quarterback and will not run routes or even the 40-yard dash this week.

That said, his answers were quite short and simple in comparison to his peers, sometimes contradicting himself in the same answer. There is simply no getting around the fact that Jackson is not the eloquent speaker and commanding presence at the podium that some prioritize as the face of the franchise.

For example, when asked what he would bring to an NFL offense, Jackson summarized with, "It's going to be a different Lamar. Not the same as college. I'm going to level up a lot more. I have a lot of learning to do. I'm just ready."

Obviously, the most important element of quarterback play is their ability to score touchdowns and these five quarterbacks have each demonstrated the ability to do so. Each is currently projected by NFLDraftScout.com to earn a first-round selection.

Where these quarterbacks are selected (and ultimately fare in the NFL) is perhaps the single most compelling element to the 2018 draft. Don't fool yourself into thinking that the intangibles demonstrated in interviews won't play an important role in both, especially in a position group as tightly packed as this one.

Finally, I've been attending and sharing my observations of quarterbacks from the podium for the better part of 15 years, with plenty of passers swaying my final evaluation of their NFL potential based off their words or mannerisms. This may sound very subjective. It is. But I believe that a career spent in education, where one has to quickly size up young people, has helped me hone in on the intangibles of those unique people who are likely to work even harder and strive to be a leader even AFTER signing an NFL contract.

To be sure, this year's quarterback crop left some lasting impressions.