Home / Sports News / NFL

Ravens GM: 'Make or break' year for WR Perriman

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 2, 2018 at 2:12 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome didn't mince words when discussing the importance of the offseason for wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

"It's up to Breshad," Newsome told the Baltimore Sun. "He knows this is his opportunity to make or break being part of the Ravens."

Newsome noted that Perriman, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, will participate in offseason workouts.

Perriman sat out his rookie season with a knee injury after being selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old had just 10 receptions last season and 43 over his last two campaigns for the Ravens, who likely will undergo significant change at the wide receiver position.

Mike Wallace and Michael Campanaro are both set to become free agents while Jeremy Maclin's status reportedly is in limbo as well.

Wallace had a team-best 748 receiving yards last season and tied tight end Benjamin Watson with a club-high four touchdown receptions.

"We're looking for the opportunity to change that room in terms of personnel and the people that's in that room," Newsome said. "We're going to leave no stones unturned."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
LeBron James pulls off impossible nutmeg dribble, Sixers beat Cavs LeBron James pulls off impossible nutmeg dribble, Sixers beat Cavs
Texans' J.J. Watt calls out autograph forger, sends fan swag for charity Texans' J.J. Watt calls out autograph forger, sends fan swag for charity
Adam Rippon goes on 'Ellen,' talks Sally Field's 'hutzpah' Adam Rippon goes on 'Ellen,' talks Sally Field's 'hutzpah'
Serena Williams shares photos for baby Alexis Olympia's half-birthday Serena Williams shares photos for baby Alexis Olympia's half-birthday
UFC's Weidman training Knicks' Kanter, calls out LeBron UFC's Weidman training Knicks' Kanter, calls out LeBron
Loading...