Oakland Raiders might release RB Marshawn Lynch

The Oakland Raiders might be ready to part ways with running back Marshawn Lynch after only one season, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The Review-Journal story claims the Raiders are "uncomfortable" with Lynch's $8 million salary for next season, and added that wide receiver Michael Crabtree is in the same situation, even though new coach Jon Gruden recently said Crabtree would return.

The story adds that one or both players could return if they agree to renegotiate their contracts for a lower salary.

Lynch, a native of Oakland, signed a two-year deal with the Raiders last April after being obtained in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

His contract calls for Lynch to make $4 million in base salary, $2 million in easily attainable bonus money, and another $2 million in incentives based on performance.

Lynch, who will be 32 next month, was inconsistent in his first season with the Raiders, rushing for 891 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gruden said he has spoken with Lynch and claimed he would like to have him back if he reports to training camp in shape and puts forth the effort he did earlier in his career.