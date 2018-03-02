Jonathan Martin: School files restraining order against ex-Miami Dolphins guard

Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles has filed a workplace violence prevention restraining order against former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin, according to multiple media reports.

The order against Martin, who graduated from the school before going to Stanford, was filed at Santa Monica Courthouse, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The 28-year-old Martin was detained for questioning in Los Angeles last Friday after making a threatening post that mentioned the school on Instagram. He was released later in the day, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

A law enforcement source told KABC-TV in Los Angeles that Martin is being held in a mental health facility.

Martin's post said: "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge." An image on the post showed a shotgun and ammunition and tagged four accounts.

In addition to Harvard-Westlake, the post tagged the accounts of Martin's former Dolphins teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, plus James Dunleavy, who attended the private school with Martin and later played basketball at USC.

Martin accused Incognito and Pouncey of bullying him in 2013 when they were teammates in Miami. The charge resulted in an NFL investigation that found Incognito, Pouncey and John Jerry created a hostile working environment for Martin, who left the team in the middle of the season.

Incognito was suspended for eight games by the NFL because of the investigation.

Martin has not played in the NFL since 2015, when he was on the Carolina Panthers practice squad. After retiring, he posted a message on Facebook saying he suffered from depression and had tried to kill himself on multiple occasions.

Harvard-Westlake closed last Friday morning in response to the post, but police told ESPN there was no direct threat to the school.