Dolphins grant Landry permission to seek trade

Miami wide receiver Jarvis Landry and his representative have been granted permission by the Dolphins to seek and facilitate a trade, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, citing sources.

The Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Landry last week.

The tag will pay Landry approximately $16 million and is non-exclusive, which means he can negotiate with other teams. It would cost another team two first-round draft picks for the right to sign him.

Landry led the league in receptions (112) and amassed 987 yards and nine touchdowns last season.