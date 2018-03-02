Bills legend Kelly to have reconstructive jaw surgery

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly announced on Friday that he will undergo reconstructive surgery on his upper jaw to treat a recurrence of oral cancer.

Kelly told WGRZ-TV via telephone that the surgery will take place later this month in New York and will involve his fibula and blood vessels from his leg. The surgery will close a large interior hole in his jaw where it was operated on a few years ago.

He also said that the procedure will improve his quality of life.

Kelly's comments came one day after recent tests revealed that his oral cancer had returned.

The 58-year-old Kelly initially announced in June 2013 that he had squamous cell carcinoma of the upper jawbone. He had surgery to remove tumors but was found again to have cancer in March 2014.

Kelly underwent weeks of chemotherapy and radiation and was deemed to be cancer free in September 2014. He has been routinely screened for cancer since then.

Kelly led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances. He retired after the 1996 season and was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2002.