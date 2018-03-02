Agent: No timetable for Gronkowski decision

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is not under any timetable to divulge his intentions of playing in the 2018 season, agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT Live on Friday.

Rosenhaus, however, declined to comment as to whether the Patriots have asked for a decision by a specific date.

Reports have circled that Gronkowski, 28, has been mulling both acting and professional wrestling as opposed to football.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, reported on Wednesday that Gronkowski is expected to play in the upcoming season.

This runs counter to Tuesday's CBSSports.com report in which NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran said Gronkowski is still considering retirement and nearly retired before the 2017 season began.

Gronkowski raised questions about his status when he said the following after the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4: "I mean I'm definitely going to look at my future, for sure. I'm going to sit down the next couple of weeks and see where I'm at."

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has two seasons remaining on a six-year extension signed in 2012. He is owed $17 million in base salary over the next two years.

Gronkowski had a team-high 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

He set the NFL single-season record for touchdowns (18 -- 17 receiving, one rushing) and receiving yards (1,327) by a tight end in 2011. He also became the first player at the position to lead the conference in scoring with 108 points.

Gronkowski has collected 474 career receptions for 7,179 yards and 76 touchdowns in 102 regular-season games.

The Patriots have a decision to make as fellow tight end Martellus Bennett is owed a $2 million roster bonus when free agency opens on March 14.