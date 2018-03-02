49ers win coin flip, will select ninth in draft

The San Francisco 49ers got the better of their bay-area rivals on Friday by winning a coin flip against the Oakland Raiders to secure the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Raiders, as a result, will select 10th in the draft, which takes place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The coin flip was necessary for the draft order after the 49ers and Raiders finished the 2017 season with identical 6-10 records to go along with a matching strength of schedule percentage (.512).

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson did the honors with the coin flip in front of 49ers general manager John Lynch, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and GM Reggie McKenzie at the Indiana Convention Center.

The teams will alternate slots in later rounds of the draft. The 49ers' second-round selection which goes to the New England Patriots to complete the Jimmy Garoppolo trade will be 43rd overall.