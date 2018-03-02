2018 NFL Combine: From superstars to sleepers, running backs excel

INDIANAPOLIS -- And they're off.

The premier event of the annual NFL Scouting Combine got off to a blazing start Friday with Arizona State's 6-foot-2, 228-pound running back Kalen Ballage clocking in at 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash, only to see Penn State's Saquon Barkley steal back the spotlight moments later by clocking a 4.41 at 233 pounds. That was an hour or so after Barkley registered a jaw-dropping 41-inch vertical jump.

The explosiveness Barkley showed was no surprise, only solidifying his case as this draft's preeminent athlete and a future top-five pick. He might go as early as No. 1 overall to Cleveland or would be a terrific fit for the New York Giants at No. 2.

It was a much bigger deal for Ballage, who currently is ranked 15th on NFLDraftScout.com's board among running backs. Ballage continued his positive offseason momentum after turning heads at the Senior Bowl. Ballage averaged just 4.3 yards per carry over the past two seasons for the Sun Devils, topping out at 669 rushing yards as a senior.

Another Senior Bowl standout -- San Diego State's Rashaad Penny -- also made cents Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 224-pound Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year helped quiet critics, clocking a pair of 4.47-second 40-yard-dash times. Penny, who led the nation with 2,248 rushing yards, starred during the Senior Bowl game, leading all running backs with 64 rushing yards and scoring on a 73-yard touchdown reception. That, however, came after a week of practice in which he struggled in pass protection and put the ball on the turf on a couple of occasions. Penny needed a strong workout Friday to reinforce the breakaway ability he showed at San Diego State and in Mobile, Ala., and he delivered, likely cementing himself as a second-round pick.

He'll have plenty of company.

If there was any question as to why Nick Chubb started over Sony Michel for most of his career at Georgia it may have been answered Friday with the bigger back Chubb (5-11, 228) proving to be even faster and more explosive than his smaller, albeit quicker former teammate.

With the exception of Barkley, Chubb turned in perhaps the best overall workout by a back Friday, clocking in at 4.52 seconds with a 38.5-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump and matching the Penn State star with 29 repetitions in the bench press.

To be clear, Chubb's terrific performance wasn't entirely unexpected, as he excelled in a similar setting as a prep at the SPARQ testing championships in 2013, but that was before suffering a significant left knee injury in 2015.

Chubb's terrific performance puts him squarely in the top-50 conversation and could make him the first senior running back selected.

Michel, who excelled during Georgia's playoff run, was clocked at a very respectable 4.54 seconds after measuring 5-foot-11, 220 pounds and also projects as a second-round pick.

Two other big backs whose ultimate draft grades may hinge as much on medical grades as anything helped reassure scouts of their athleticism. Alabama's 6-1, 232-pound Bo Scarbrough (4.52) and Oregon's 5-11, 234-pound Royce Freeman (4.54) showed terrific straight-line speed. Scarbrough finished just an inch shorter than Barkley with an explosive 40-inch vertical and Freeman showed off the sweet feet and change-of-direction that defy his bulk, registering a 6.90-second three-cone drill and a 4.16-second short shuttle that ranked among the best of any running back tested Friday.

No comment on this year's running backs would be complete without acknowledging North Carolina State's Nyheim Hines, who was clocked at a blistering 4.38 seconds. Interestingly enough, while the 5-8, 198-pound Hines proved his explosive straight-line speed, his 7.18-second three-cone time was the slowest of the backs tested Friday, with his 4.35-second short shuttle ranking second-worst.

For all of the backs who excelled Friday, Miami's Mark Walton and Southern California's Ronald Jones II did not have their best days. Walton, who measured in at just 5-10, 188 pounds, was clocked at 4.60 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Jones, expected to be one of the fastest backs, pulled up with an apparent leg muscle strain on his first attempt at the 40-yard dash and will instead have to show off his explosiveness at the USC Pro Day, which will certainly be heavily attended with projected No. 1 overall pick Sam Darnold opting to wait to throw on that day as well.