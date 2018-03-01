Garrett won't discuss WR Bryant's situation with Cowboys

Wide receiver Dez Bryant remains in limbo with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant is due to make $12.5 million in 2018 and might be asked to take a pay cut or be traded, but coach Jason Garrett wouldn't say where things stand when asked by reporters on Wednesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

"We haven't had any specific personnel meetings about any of our players," Garrett said of Bryant's contract and roster status. "We'll have some more meetings starting this week once we get back to Dallas about the specific roles for each of our players moving forward."

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones recently called Bryant's situation "a touchy one."

Bryant, said in an interview on 105.3 The Fan last week, when asked about a possible pay cut: "I haven't heard a word on that. I'm just controlling the things I can control. I have yet to talk to my agent about anything."

The Cowboys were disappointed in Bryant's performance last season, when he caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. During that interview he said he would "shut a lot of people up" in 2018.