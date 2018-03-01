Home / Sports News / NFL

Blood clots kept New England Patriots OT Antonio Garcia sidelined

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 1, 2018 at 9:19 PM
Offensive tackle Antonio Garcia's rookie season with the New England Patriots was over before it started.

When the Patriots made their final roster cuts prior to the start of last season, Garcia was placed on the non-football illness list and never made it to the field.

The reason for the move was finally disclosed Thursday. Garcia was dealing with blood clots in his lungs, the Boston Herald reported, citing a source.

A third-round draft pick out of Troy, Garcia was placed on blood thinners and lost at least 40 pounds, according to the newspaper.

Expected to make a full recovery, Garcia has resumed workouts in an effort to regain his weight and strength, although there is no timetable for a possible return to the field.

