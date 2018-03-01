Atlanta Falcons will exercise option on DE Beasley

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that the team will exercise its fifth-year option on defensive end Vic Beasley's contract.

That would keep Beasley under the Falcons' control through the 2019 season.

Teams have until May 3 to formally exercise their options, which are guaranteed for injury only, on 2015 first-round picks.

Beasley was the eighth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and he had a big year in 2016, recording 15.5 sacks and helping the Falcons reach the Super Bowl.

However, the Falcons switched him to linebacker last season, and he had only 5.0 sacks while engaging in more pass coverage.

Coach Dan Quinn announced after last season that Beasley would move back to defensive end.