2018 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns' John Dorsey open to trading No. 1 pick

New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said he will listen to trade offers for the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft.

The Browns are expected to pick a quarterback with that top overall selection, but Dorsey is not closing the door on a deal.

"There's a lot of things I can do with No. 1, and not just get a quarterback as well," Dorsey told reporters Thursday at the Scouting Combine. "My door is wide open. If somebody wants to come up and talk to me about a trade, I'm willing to trade. But also I'm going to do what's best for this organization, and I will do that.

"Give me a call and see what's up."

Dorsey is not seeking to trade that pick, but said he would listen to offers.

"Any good GM wants to field phone calls from all his peers, so why wouldn't I?" he said.

The Browns also own the fourth overall pick, so they might be able to get the quarterback of their choice with that selection.

Southern California's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield are rated as the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft, and all are expected to be taken early in the first round.

Dorsey said the Browns will meet with all the quarterbacks this week at the Combine.

The draft's No. 1 overall pick was traded two years ago when the Rams took quarterback Jared Goff with the first selection, which was acquired in a deal with the Tennessee Titans.