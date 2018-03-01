2018 NFL Combine: LSU Tigers' Derrius Guice sees Marshawn Lynch in himself

The mold broke after the NFL world received Marshawn Lynch.

Or did it?

When asked which running back in the NFL he modeled his game after, LSU's Derrius Guice responded with four words: "Beast Mode ... Skittle Man."

During his media session on Thursday afternoon, Guice was relaxed, loose and carefree with his answers and his nonchalant demeanor was very reminiscent of Lynch.

However, Guice's comparison was meant more for their on-field similarities, specifically the natural competitive nature to power through the defense. Growing up, Guice loved Reggie Bush, but the more he started to study running backs and break down the tape, he realized Lynch was more his style.

"I see angriness, I see somebody who refuses to go down," Guice said about Lynch. "When I run, I think about him every time. And when I go back and watch him, 'Man, I really run like this dude.' It's crazy."

Guice's assessment is spot on. He stresses defenses with his quick reads to make explosive, lateral cuts, forcing defenders to tackle an always-moving target. But the foundation to his game is contact-driven. His passion and determination as a violent ball-carrier are off the charts, channeling his emotion and letting it loose on the field.

Some NFL scouts have voiced concern that he might be too angry as a runner, leading to durability concerns. Guice doesn't share those same concerns.

"I just don't like going down on first contact. A lot of guys go down to protect themselves," he said.

Guice, who measured 5-foot-10 1/2-inches and 224 pounds, added one simple message for the 31 NFL teams who don't add the talented running back:

"If you don't draft me, I'm going to give your defense hell."

That's a very Marshawn-like statement for a very Marshawn-like runner.