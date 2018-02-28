Rob Gronkowski putting WWE on hold, expected to return to NFL in 2018

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to return to the NFL next season after considering retirement.

Sources told the NFL Network about Gronkowski's intentions on Wednesday.

Gronkowski, 28, shaded doubt over his future immediately after the Super Bowl when he was asked if he was considering a departure from the NFL.

"I mean I'm definitely going to look at my future, for sure. I'm going to sit down the next couple of weeks and see where I'm at," the four-time All-Pro said after the Patriots' Feb. 4 setback to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rob Gronkowski was asked about his playing future following Super Bowl LII and he did not deny retirement rumors. pic.twitter.com/7tl72uCNlq — NESN (@NESN) February 5, 2018

NFL Network also reported that Gronkowski will not pursue wrestling or an entertainment career until his NFL career is over.

Gronkowski had 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns on 69 receptions in 14 games this season. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection and was named a first-team All-Pro.

But over the weekend, Gronkowski fueled the rumor mill once again regarding a future in WWE. He posted a few interesting quotes about the future before a link to an article about his wrestling pal Mojo Rawley. Gronk also spent time with Rawley over the weekend in Miami Beach.

"Forseee your own future, control your own temptations, and your destiny will be not just be reached, it will just be starting," Gronkowski tweeted Saturday.

"There are NO limits!!!!!" he tweeted Monday.

The often banged-up tight end "didn't enjoy himself in 2017," according to NBC Sports Boston. Gronkowski "seriously considered" stepping away from the game during Patriots' training camp, according to that report.

The superstar tight end is under contract through 2019. He is due $8 million, with an additional $750,000 available in per-game roster bonuses, in 2018.