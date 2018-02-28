Matt Forte announces retirement after 10 seasons

Versatile running back Matt Forte announced his retirement over social media on Wednesday.

Forte accumulated 14,468 yards from scrimmage (9,796 rushing, 4,672 receiving) and 75 total touchdowns (54 rushing, 21 receiving) in 146 career games with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

"For the past 10 years, I've been blessed to play professionally a game that I've loved since I was 6 years old. But, after much prayer and reflection, I've decided to retire from the NFL," Forte wrote on both Instagram and Twitter.

Forte's career effectively ended when he landed on injured reserve in Week 17 after battling a chronic knee injury. The 32-year-old finished with career lows in rushing attempts (103), rushing yards (381) and touchdowns (two) last season with the Jets, with whom he signed a three-year, $12 million contract in 2016.

"My experience as a Jet was truly first rate," Forte said in his statement. "To all of my many coaches and teachers over the years, thank you for your dedication and commitment to my growth and success as a person and player."

Forte began his NFL career with a flourish, as he rushed for 1,238 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season after being selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He went on to rush for more than 1,000 yards in four of the next six seasons, earning Pro Bowl nods in 2011 and 2013.

"To all Chicago Bears fans, you're truly the best fans in all of professional sports," Forte said in his statement. "Thank you for embracing my family and me from day one! The roar of the crowd at Soldier Field as I'd break a run or make a big catch will forever be ingrained in my mind."

Forte ranks second in Bears' history behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton in rushing yards (8,602), receiving yards by a running back (4,116), yards from scrimmage (12,718), 100-yard rushing games (24), scrimmage yards per game (106.0) and games with at least 150 yards from scrimmage (25).