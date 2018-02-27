Home / Sports News / NFL

Garry Gilliam: San Francisco 49ers sign OL to extension

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 27, 2018 at 5:47 PM
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Garry Gilliam to a contract extension.

San Francisco announced the two-year pact on Tuesday. A source told the NFL Network that the contract is worth $8 million, including $4 million guaranteed. The deal keeps Gilliam with the 49ers through 2019.

Gilliam, 27, signed with the 49ers in April as a free agent. He appeared in eight games last season, starting once, before landing on injured reserve in November. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman spent the first three seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He has appeared in 52 games, earning 31 starts, during his four-year NFL tenure.

He made his 2017 start at right tackle, before injuring his knee against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 29.

The Penn State product began his college career as a tight end. He had 86 yards on eight catches for the Nittany Lions. He became an offensive lineman before the 2013 season.

Gilliam also caught a touchdown pass in the 2014 NFC Championship from Seahawks punter Jon Ryan.

"Niner Nation!!! You know why we're here," Gilliam tweeted Tuesday. "#BrickbyBrick @49ers Honored to be back!!"  

