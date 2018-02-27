Home / Sports News / NFL

Former Pro Bowl CB Davis agrees to deal with Bills

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 27, 2018 at 10:27 AM
Free-agent cornerback Vontae Davis and the Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Davis also referenced his decision over social media on Monday, posting "#BillsMafia" on Twitter.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection visited this offseason with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins in addition to the Bills.

Davis was medically cleared earlier this month following core injury surgery that was performed late last season. He made 21 tackles in five games prior to being released by the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9.

With the veteran trio of E.J. Gaines, Shareece Wright and Leonard Johnson in line to reach free agency, Davis could slide in opposite 2017 first-round pick Tre'Davious White as an immediate starter in Buffalo.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and 2015, Davis has collected 395 tackles, 22 interceptions and 2.0 sacks over 120 career games with the Dolphins and Colts since being selected by Miami with the 25th overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft.

