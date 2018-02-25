Free-Agent Setup: Seattle Seahawks seek to keep DT Sheldon Richardson

The Seattle Seahawks' only logical candidate for a franchise or transition tag is defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

Richardson was acquired from the New York Jets last September prior to the start of the regular season and cost Seattle a second-round pick and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse in return. The Seahawks and Richardson expressed mutual interest in keeping the relationship going into the future.

However, a franchise tag amount of approximately $14 million could prove prohibitive. Tight end Jimmy Graham is coming off a 10-touchdown season, but the general sentiment is both sides are ready for a change.

Unit-by-unit depth chart as of Super Bowl LII. Injured players listed as starters if that was their status when injured.

*Asterisk indicates player ended 2017 season on injured reserve.

QUARTERBACKS (B): Starter - Russell Wilson. Backup - Austin Davis (UFA).

RUNNING BACKS (D): Starter - *Chris Carson. Backups - Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy (UFA), *C.J. Prosise, Mike Davis, J.D. McKissic, FB *Tre Madden.

TIGHT ENDS (B-minus): Starter - Jimmy Graham (UFA). Backups - Luke Willson (UFA), Nick Vannett, Tyrone Swoopes.

WIDE RECEIVERS (B-minus): Starters - Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson (UFA), Tyler Lockett. Backups - Amara Darboh, David Moore, Tanner McEvoy.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (D-plus): Starters - LT Duane Brown, LG Luke Joeckel (UFA), C Justin Britt, RG Ethan Pocic, RT Germain Ifedi. Backups - T *George Fant, T/G Matt Tobin (UFA), T/G *Rees Odhiambo, G *Oday Aboushi (UFA), C Joey Hunt, G Jordan Roos, T *Tyrus Thompson.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (B): Starters - LDE *Cliff Avril, DT Sheldon Richardson (UFA), NT Jarran Reed, RDE Michael Bennett. Backups - DE Frank Clark, DE Dion Jordan, DE Marcus Smith (UFA), DE Branden Jackson, DE Quinton Jefferson, DT *Nazair Jones, DT *Malik McDowell, DT Garrison Smith, DE *Christian French.

LINEBACKERS (A-minus): Starters - WLB K.J. Wright, MLB Bobby Wagner, SLB Michael Wilhoite (UFA). Backups - OLB Terence Garvin (UFA), OLB D.J. Alexander, MLB P.J. Dawson, OLB *Dewey McDonald, OLB *Josh Forrest.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (B-plus): Starters - LCB *Richard Sherman, RCB Shaquill Griffin, SS *Kam Chancellor, FS Earl Thomas. Backups - CB Byron Maxwell (UFA), CB Justin Coleman, CB Jeremy Lane, CB Mike Tyson, S Bradley McDougald (UFA), FS Tedric Thompson, SS Delano Hill, S *Jordan Simone, CB DeShawn Shead (UFA), CB *DeAndre Elliot.

SPECIAL TEAMS (C-minus): K Blair Walsh (UFA), P Jon Ryan, KOR/PR Tyler Lockett, LS Tyler Ott. Addition: K Jason Myers (signed as free agent).