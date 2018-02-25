Free-Agent Setup: San Francisco 49ers can retain stars

The San Francisco 49ers have more than enough available money to re-sign all six of their key unrestricted free agents -- running back Carlos Hyde, guard Brandon Fusco, linebackers Brock Coyle and Aaron Lynch, cornerback Dontae Johnson and strong safety Eric Reid.

But can they do better?

This much is certain: None of the players stand out enough to warrant tagging. The best of the bunch -- Reid -- plays a position at which the 49ers have surprisingly good depth, so it's possible he will be allowed to leave.

Coyle's stock got an unexpected bump recently with the arrest of star linebacker Reuben Foster. Lynch almost certainly will be allowed to walk, while the club believes it can upgrade from Fusco and Johnson, so the door is open for them as well. Hyde likely will be back, unless Saquon Barkley slips to the 49ers in the draft.

Unit-by-unit depth chart as of Super Bowl LII. Injured players listed as starters if that was their status when injured.

*Asterisk indicates player ended 2017 season on injured reserve.

QUARTERBACKS (B): Starter -- Jimmy Garoppolo. Backup -- C.J. Beathard.

RUNNING BACKS (C-minus): Starters -- Carlos Hyde (UFA), FB Kyle Juszczyk. Backups -- Matt Breida, *Joe Williams, *Raheem Mostert, Jeremy McNichols.

TIGHT ENDS (C): Starter -- George Kittle. Backups -- Garrett Celek, Logan Paulsen (UFA), *Cole Hikutini.

WIDE RECEIVERS (C-plus): Starters -- Marquise Goodwin, Louis Murphy (UFA). Backups -- Aldrick Robinson, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Max McCaffrey, *Victor Bolden Jr., *Aaron Burbridge, *Pierre Garcon.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (C): Starters -- LT Joe Staley, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Daniel Kilgore, RG Brandon Fusco (UFA), RT Zane Beadles. Backups -- C Tim Barnes (UFA), C/G *Erik Magnuson, G *Joshua Garnett, T Darrell Williams Jr., G/T *Garry Gilliam (UFA), *T Trent Brown.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (C-minus): Starters -- LDE Elvis Dumervil, LDT Earl Mitchell, RDT DeForest Buckner, RDE Solomon Thomas. Backups -- DE Tank Carradine (UFA), DE Ronald Blair III, DE Cassius Marsh (UFA), DT D.J. Jones, DT Sheldon Day, DE Leger Douzable (UFA), DT *Arik Armstead, DE *Chris Jones (UFA).

LINEBACKERS (D-plus): Starters -- WLB Reuben Foster, MLB Brock Coyle (UFA), SLB Eli Harold. Backups -- OLB Dekoda Watson, OLB Mark Nzeocha, OLB Pita Taumoepenu, OLB Aaron Lynch (UFA), OLB *Malcolm Smith, MLB Elijah Lee, MLB *Jimmie Gilbert, MLB *Donavin Newsom.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (D-minus): Starters -- LCB Ahkello Witherspoon, RCB Dontae Johnson (UFA), FS Adrian Colbert, SS Eric Reid (UFA). Backups -- CB K'Waun Williams, CB Greg Mabin, CB Leon Hall (UFA), CB Tyvis Powell, CB *Asa Jackson (UFA), CB *Don Jones, FS Antone Exum Jr., FS *Jimmie Ward, FS *Jaquiski Tartt, FS *Chanceller James, SS Dexter McCoil.

SPECIAL TEAMS (B-plus): K Robbie Gould, P Bradley Pinion, LS Kyle Nelson, KOR *Victor Bolden Jr., PR Trent Taylor.