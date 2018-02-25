Home / Sports News / NFL

Free-Agent Setup: Miami Dolphins tag Jarvis Landry as non-exclusive FA

By Howard Balzer, The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 25, 2018 at 5:12 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Miami Dolphins tagged wide receiver Jarvis Landry with the non-exclusive franchise tag on Feb. 20, the first day teams could use the franchise or transition tag.

The tag comes with a projected one-year salary of $16.2 million, so the thinking is the Dolphins and Landry are probably close on a multi-year deal. The sides have until July 16 to reach an extension.

A source said the first-year salary-cap hit on a multi-year deal would probably be the same as the one-year tender. But the same source said the Dolphins want to retain Landry because they drafted and developed him. With that in mind you'd have to think Miami would want to lower Landry's cap number and keep him for a number of years, which could both be accomplished with a multi-year contract.

Unit-by-unit depth chart as of Super Bowl LII. Injured players listed as starters if that was their status when injured.

*Asterisk indicates player ended 2017 season on injured reserve.

QUARTERBACKS (D): Starter - *Ryan Tannehill. Backups - Jay Cutler (UFA), Matt Moore (UFA), David Fales (UFA).

RUNNING BACKS (C): Starter - Kenyan Drake. Backups - Damien Williams (UFA), Senorise Perry, DeVeon Smith.

TIGHT ENDS (F): Starter -- *Julius Thomas. Backups - Anthony Fasano (UFA), MarQueis Gray, A.J. Derby, Thomas Duarte.

WIDE RECEIVERS (C-minus): Starters - DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry (franchise tag), Kenny Stills. Backups - *Leonte Carroo, *Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, Rashawn Scott, *Jordan Westerkamp.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (C): Starters - LT Laremy Tunsil, LG Ted Larsen, C Mike Pouncey, RG *Jermon Bushrod (UFA), RT *Ja'Wuan James. Backups -- C/G Jake Brendel, G Isaac Asiata, G/T Jesse Davis, T Eric Smith, C/G *Anthony Steen, T Sam Young (UFA), T Zach Sterup.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (C): Starters - DLE Cameron Wake, DLT Ndamukong Suh, DRT Jordan Phillips, DRE Andre Branch. Backups - DE Terrence Fede (UFA), DE Charles Harris, DE *William Hayes (UFA), DE Cameron Malveaux, DT Davon Godchaux, DT *Vincent Taylor, DT Gabe Wright.

LINEBACKERS (F): Starters -- WLB Kiko Alonso, MLB *Raekwon McMillan, SLB Lawrence Timmons. Backups - OLB *Lamin Barrow, MLB/OLB *Koa Misi (UFA), MLB Chase Allen, OLB Stephone Anthony, OLB Neville Hewitt, MLB Mike Hull.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (B-minus): Starters -- LCB Cordrea Tankersley, RCB Xavien Howard, SS Reshad Jones, FS T.J. McDonald. Backups - CB Bobby McCain, CB Torry McTyer, CB/S Jordan Lucas, CB Alterraun Verner, CB/S Walt Aikens (UFA), S *Maurice Smith, S *Michael Thomas (UFA), S Trae Elston, S *Nate Allen (UFA), *CB Tony Lippett.

SPECIAL TEAMS (C-plus): K Cody Parkey, P Matt Haack, KOR/PR Jakeem Grant, LS John Denney (UFA).

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Updated 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Potential trades could shake up first round Updated 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Potential trades could shake up first round
Jacksonville Jaguars sign Blake Bortles through 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars sign Blake Bortles through 2020
Free-Agent Setup: Vikings vexed by quarterback quandary Free-Agent Setup: Vikings vexed by quarterback quandary
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway tops table, USA finishes fourth Pyeongchang medal count: Norway tops table, USA finishes fourth
Free-Agent Setup: Eagles may pay for success Free-Agent Setup: Eagles may pay for success
Loading...