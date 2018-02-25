Free-Agent Setup: Miami Dolphins tag Jarvis Landry as non-exclusive FA

The Miami Dolphins tagged wide receiver Jarvis Landry with the non-exclusive franchise tag on Feb. 20, the first day teams could use the franchise or transition tag.

The tag comes with a projected one-year salary of $16.2 million, so the thinking is the Dolphins and Landry are probably close on a multi-year deal. The sides have until July 16 to reach an extension.

A source said the first-year salary-cap hit on a multi-year deal would probably be the same as the one-year tender. But the same source said the Dolphins want to retain Landry because they drafted and developed him. With that in mind you'd have to think Miami would want to lower Landry's cap number and keep him for a number of years, which could both be accomplished with a multi-year contract.

Unit-by-unit depth chart as of Super Bowl LII. Injured players listed as starters if that was their status when injured.

*Asterisk indicates player ended 2017 season on injured reserve.

QUARTERBACKS (D): Starter - *Ryan Tannehill. Backups - Jay Cutler (UFA), Matt Moore (UFA), David Fales (UFA).

RUNNING BACKS (C): Starter - Kenyan Drake. Backups - Damien Williams (UFA), Senorise Perry, DeVeon Smith.

TIGHT ENDS (F): Starter -- *Julius Thomas. Backups - Anthony Fasano (UFA), MarQueis Gray, A.J. Derby, Thomas Duarte.

WIDE RECEIVERS (C-minus): Starters - DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry (franchise tag), Kenny Stills. Backups - *Leonte Carroo, *Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, Rashawn Scott, *Jordan Westerkamp.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (C): Starters - LT Laremy Tunsil, LG Ted Larsen, C Mike Pouncey, RG *Jermon Bushrod (UFA), RT *Ja'Wuan James. Backups -- C/G Jake Brendel, G Isaac Asiata, G/T Jesse Davis, T Eric Smith, C/G *Anthony Steen, T Sam Young (UFA), T Zach Sterup.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (C): Starters - DLE Cameron Wake, DLT Ndamukong Suh, DRT Jordan Phillips, DRE Andre Branch. Backups - DE Terrence Fede (UFA), DE Charles Harris, DE *William Hayes (UFA), DE Cameron Malveaux, DT Davon Godchaux, DT *Vincent Taylor, DT Gabe Wright.

LINEBACKERS (F): Starters -- WLB Kiko Alonso, MLB *Raekwon McMillan, SLB Lawrence Timmons. Backups - OLB *Lamin Barrow, MLB/OLB *Koa Misi (UFA), MLB Chase Allen, OLB Stephone Anthony, OLB Neville Hewitt, MLB Mike Hull.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (B-minus): Starters -- LCB Cordrea Tankersley, RCB Xavien Howard, SS Reshad Jones, FS T.J. McDonald. Backups - CB Bobby McCain, CB Torry McTyer, CB/S Jordan Lucas, CB Alterraun Verner, CB/S Walt Aikens (UFA), S *Maurice Smith, S *Michael Thomas (UFA), S Trae Elston, S *Nate Allen (UFA), *CB Tony Lippett.

SPECIAL TEAMS (C-plus): K Cody Parkey, P Matt Haack, KOR/PR Jakeem Grant, LS John Denney (UFA).