Free-Agent Setup: Kansas City Chiefs on a youth movement

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the offseason with just a handful of unrestricted free agents and are moving toward a younger roster. That's the logical conclusion considering general manager Brett Veach's recent moves.

They have pending trades that will send quarterback Alex Smith to Washington and cornerback Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams. And they told 13-year veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson to shop himself elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent.

Punter Dustin Colquitt will likely have a new home after 13 seasons in Kansas City unless he accepts a sharp pay cut. Albert Wilson may draw interest from other clubs, but the Chiefs hope to keep the versatile receiver if affordable.

Veteran fullback Anthony Sherman also may return along with linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, despite his recent legal troubles. Corners Phillip Gaines, Terrance Mitchell and Kenneth Acker may not return.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller will arrive from Washington as part of the Smith trade and the Chiefs signed David Amerson.

The Chiefs seldom use the franchise tag and it appears unlikely they will do so this year.

Unit-by-unit depth chart as of Super Bowl LII. Injured players listed as starters if that was their status when injured.

*Asterisk indicates player ended 2017 season on injured reserve.

QUARTERBACKS (A-minus): Starter - Alex Smith (to be traded to Redskins). Backups - Patrick Mahomes, Tyler Bray (UFA).

RUNNING BACKS (A-minus): Starter - Kareem Hunt. Backups - *Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, *Akeem Hunt, C.J. Spiller (UFA), FB Anthony Sherman (UFA).

TIGHT ENDS (A-minus): Starter - Travis Kelce. Backups - Demetrius Harris, Orson Charles.

WIDE RECEIVERS (B-minus): Starters - Tyreek Hill, *Chris Conley, Albert Wilson (UFA). Backups - Demarcus Robinson, *De'Anthony Thomas (UFA), Jehu Chesson, Marcus Kemp.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (C-plus): Starters - LT Eric Fisher, LG Bryan Witzmann, C *Mitch Morse, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, RT Mitchell Schwartz. Backups - G/C Zach Fulton (UFA), T/G Cameron Erving, G Parker Ehinger, G/C Jordan Devey (UFA).

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (C-minus): Starters - DE Allen Bailey, NT Bennie Logan (UFA), DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Backups - DL Chris Jones, DL Jarvis Jenkins (UFA), DL Justin Hamilton, DT Stefan Charles (UFA).

LINEBACKERS (C-plus): Starters - LOLB Justin Houston, LILB Derrick Johnson (UFA), RILB Reggie Ragland, ROLB *Dee Ford. Backups - OLB Tamba Hali, OLB Frank Zombo, ILB Kevin Pierre-Louis (UFA), OLB Tanoh Kpassagnon, ILB Terrance Smith, ILB Ukeme Eligwe, ILB Ramik Wilson, OLB *Dadi Nicolas.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (D-plus): Starters - CB Marcus Peters (to be traded to Rams), S Ron Parker, S *Eric Berry, CB Steven Nelson. Backups - S Daniel Sorensen, CB Darrelle Revis (subsequently released), S Eric Murray, CB Kenneth Acker (UFA), CB Terrance Mitchell, S *Steven Terrell (UFA), S Leon McQuay, CB Keith Reaser, CB *Phillip Gaines (UFA), CB *Ashton Lampkin, S *Devin Chappell, CB *Keith Baxter. Addition: CB David Amerson (signed as free agent), CB Kendall Fuller (to be acquired from Redskins).

SPECIAL TEAMS (B-plus): K Harrison Butker, P Dustin Colquitt (UFA), KOR *Akeem Hunt, PR Tyreek Hill, LS James Winchester.