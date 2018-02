Free-Agent Setup: Houston Texans expect to keep CB Johnathan Joseph

The Houston Texans' top free agents are guard Xavier Su'a-Filo, cornerback Johnathan Joseph and quarterback Tom Savage.

Joseph has the best chance of being back and has said he wants to return. Su'a-Filo is unlikely to be back. Savage was ineffective and prone to injuries. The Texans are not expected to use the franchise or transition tag on any player.

Unit-by-unit depth chart as of Super Bowl LII. Injured players listed as starters if that was their status when injured.

*Asterisk indicates player ended 2017 season on injured reserve.

QUARTERBACKS (B): Starter - *Deshaun Watson. Backups - *Tom Savage (UFA), T.J. Yates (UFA), Taylor Heinicke, Josh Johnson (UFA.

RUNNING BACKS (C): Starters - Lamar Miller, FB Jay Prosch. Backups - *D'Onta Foreman, Alfred Blue (UFA), Jordan Todman (UFA), Andre Ellington, *Tyler Ervin.

TIGHT ENDS (C): Starters - *C.J. Fiedorowicz, *Ryan Griffin. Backups - Stephen Anderson, Ryan Malleck, *MyCole Pruitt.

WIDE RECEIVERS (B): Starters - DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller. Backups -- *Bruce Ellington, Chris Thompson, Braxton Miller, Cobi Hamilton, DeAndrew White, *Deante' Gray.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (F): Starters - LT *Chris Clark (UFA), LG Xavier Su'a-Filo (UFA), C *Nick Martin, RG Jeff Allen, RT Breno Giacomini. Backups - LT Julien Davenport, LT Kendall Lamm, LG David Quessenberry, C/G Kyle Fuller, C/G Greg Mancz, RG Chad Slade, T *Derek Newton.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (C): Starters - DLE *J.J. Watt, NT *D.J. Reader, DRE Joel Heath. Backups - RDE *Christian Covington, NT Brandon Dunn, LDE Carlos Watkins, RDE Angelo Blackson, DE Ufomba Kamalu, DE *Matthew Godin.

LINEBACKERS (B-plus): Starters - MLB Benardrick McKinney, ILB Zach Cunningham, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, OLB *Whitney Mercilus. Backups - OLB Brian Cushing (subsequently released), ILB Dylan Cole, ILB *Ben Heeney, OLB *Brennan Scarlett, ILB Brian Peters, OLB Gimel President, OLB LaTroy Lewis.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (D): Starters - LCB Johnathan Joseph (UFA), RCB Kareem Jackson, SS Marcus Gilchrist, FS Andre Hal. Backups - CB Treston Decoud, CB Kevin Johnson, CB Marcus Williams, S *Corey Moore.

SPECIAL TEAMS (D): K Ka'imi Fairbairn, P Shane Lechler, KOR Chris Thompson PR Will Fuller, LS Jon Weeks.