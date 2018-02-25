Free-Agent Setup: Baltimore Ravens focus on outside market

The Baltimore Ravens have lacked impact players. As a result, they won't use the franchise tag on any of their 12 unrestricted free agents for the fifth time in six years.

The team's top unrestricted free agent is wide receiver Mike Wallace, who could return to the team at the right price. Center Ryan Jensen had a solid season, and he will likely test the market for a bigger payday than Baltimore can afford. Using the franchise tag on Jensen would cost Baltimore close to $15 million, which is too costly.

The Ravens are also trying to conserve funds for the free-agent market to land a play-making wide receiver.

Unit-by-unit depth chart as of Super Bowl LII. Injured players listed as starters if that was their status when injured.

*Asterisk indicates player ended 2017 season on injured reserve.

QUARTERBACKS (C): Starter - Joe Flacco. Backup - Ryan Mallett (UFA).

RUNNING BACKS (C): Starter -- *Kenneth Dixon. Backups - Alex Collins, Danny Woodhead, Javorius Allen, Terrance West (UFA), FB Patrick Ricard.

TIGHT ENDS (C-minus): Starter -- Benjamin Watson (UFA). Backups -- *Crockett Gillmore (UFA), Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams, Vince Mayle.

WIDE RECEIVERS (D): Starters -- Mike Wallace (UFA), Jeremy Maclin. Backups -- Chris Moore, Michael Campanaro (UFA), Breshad Perriman, *Tim White.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (C-plus): Starters -- LT Ronnie Stanley, LG *Alex Lewis, C Ryan Jensen (UFA), RG *Marshal Yanda, RT Austin Howard. Backups - RG Matt Skura, LG Luke Bowanko (UFA), LG Andrew Donnal, RG Jermaine Eluemunor, RT Maurquice Shakir, C *Brandon Kublanow, G/T James Hurst (UFA), *G Nico Siragusa, T *Stephane Nembot.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (C): Starters -- DT Brandon Williams, NT Michael Pierce, DE Carl Davis. Backups -- DT Willie Henry, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE *Brent Urban (UFA).

LINEBACKERS (C-plus): Starters -- OLB Terrell Suggs, ILB C.J. Mosley (UFA), OLB Patrick Onwuasor, ILB Matthew Judon. Backups -- OLB Za'Darius Smith, MLB Steven Johnson (UFA), WLB Kamalei Correa, SLB Tyus Bowser, OLB Tim Williams, ILB *Bam Bradley, LB *Albert McClellan.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (C): Starters -- LCB Brandon Carr, RCB *Jimmy Smith, SS Tony Jefferson, FS Eric Weddle. Backups -- LCB *Jaylen Hill, SS Anthony Levine, FS Lardarius Webb, FS Chuck Clark, RCB Maurice Canady, RCB Marlon Humphrey, CB *Brandon Boykin (UFA), *CB Tavon Young, RCB Stanley Jean-Baptiste.

SPECIAL TEAMS (B): P Sam Koch, K Justin Tucker, LS Morgan Cox, KOR Chris Moore, PR Michael Campanaro.