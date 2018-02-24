Reports: Patriots RB Bolden signs one-year deal

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden signed a one-year, $880,000 contract extension, multiple outlets reported on Saturday.

Bolden, who also contributes on special teams, was set to be a free agent prior to signing for around the veteran's minimum. ESPN's Field Yates reported that Bolden's pact includes $170,000 in guarantees.

The Patriots released Bolden out of training camp last summer before re-signing him to the 53-man roster prior to Week 1.

Bolden rushed 13 times for 67 yards in the regular season and scored his lone touchdown in the Patriots' rout of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. The 28-year-old also had one reception for seven yards in the regular season.

Signing Bolden adds depth at running back for the Patriots, as Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead are set to become unrestricted free agents.

Bolden was credited with eight special-teams tackles this past season, which was second-most on the club.