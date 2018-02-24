Report: TE Trey Burton leaving Eagles in free agency

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton may have thrown his last pass for the team.

Burton, who etched his name into Philadelphia lore for his part in the "Philly Special," is expected to leave in free agency next month, NJ Advance Media reported.

Per NJ Advance Media, the Eagles made an offer to Burton recently that he "didn't consider serious."

Burton tossed a historic touchdown to quarterback Nick Foles just before halftime in Super Bowl LII. The score gave the Eagles a 22-12 lead over the New England Patriots, and the team went on to win its first Super Bowl in franchise history with a 41-33 triumph.

The 26-year-old reeled in 23 passes for 248 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in 15 games last season. He plays behind Pro Bowl selection Zach Ertz and Brent Celek on the Eagles' depth chart, but saw his snaps increase while Ertz recovered from a concussion sustained against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.

While Ertz is the starter, Celek's future reportedly is in question with a $5 million cap hit. Fellow tight end Joshua Perkins was signed to a futures deal in January, while Billy Brown was signed to a contract earlier this month.

Burton has 63 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns in 61 career games.