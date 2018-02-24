Falcons' Andre Roberts understands free agent process

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts knows the drill all too well.

After becoming a free agent in 2016 and again in 2017, Roberts expects to become a free agent on March 14.

"I believe I will be a free agent this year," Roberts told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Just like last year and the year before that. I'm understanding of it."

Roberts signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Falcons in 2017 and followed that up with one catch for 12 yards. He also averaged 22.6 yards on 38 kickoff returns and 7.4 yards on 27 punt returns last season.

The 30-year-old, who also won the 2017 Salute to Service award, has played with the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and Falcons. He has appeared in 119 career games and reeled in 244 receptions for 2,911 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"I would definitely like to come back," Roberts told the newspaper. "The big thing here is the culture and the brotherhood. I loved everything that our coach (Dan Quinn) represents. I obviously love my teammates.

"It's a winning organization, and I feel like we have a chance to do something special here in the near future. Who wouldn't want to be back to play with a team like this?"