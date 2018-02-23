Home / Sports News / NFL

Steelers might be willing to deal Martavis Bryant

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 23, 2018 at 5:51 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been unhappy with his role in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense for a while and even asked to be traded at one point last season.

The Steelers reportedly might finally be willing to oblige him.

NFL Network reported that the Steelers, while not necessarily shopping Bryant around, would be willing to listen to offers for his services.

"At this point, the Steelers are not shopping him, but it sounds like they are listening to potential deals for him," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said. "It remains to be seen whether or not they would actually go through with it. He is a productive player but he's been outspoken in the past about wanting to be traded. So, they expect to have some conversations."

Bryant complained about his role in the offense after the fifth game of the 2017 season and was demoted to the scout team at one point. He caught 27 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' last six games of the season after having only 23 receptions for 306 yards and a touchdown in the first 10.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
U.S. Olympian Biney: Hard to follow advice from Simone Biles U.S. Olympian Biney: Hard to follow advice from Simone Biles
Karl Malone plays undercover janitor, pranks Anthony Davis Karl Malone plays undercover janitor, pranks Anthony Davis
Russian figure skater Zagitova wins Olympic gold, Medvedeva grabs silver Russian figure skater Zagitova wins Olympic gold, Medvedeva grabs silver
Russia's first gold ecstasy marred by second doping case Russia's first gold ecstasy marred by second doping case
Canada's Serwa wins gold in women's ski cross at Pyeongchang Olympics Canada's Serwa wins gold in women's ski cross at Pyeongchang Olympics
Loading...