Steelers might be willing to deal Martavis Bryant

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been unhappy with his role in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense for a while and even asked to be traded at one point last season.

The Steelers reportedly might finally be willing to oblige him.

NFL Network reported that the Steelers, while not necessarily shopping Bryant around, would be willing to listen to offers for his services.

"At this point, the Steelers are not shopping him, but it sounds like they are listening to potential deals for him," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said. "It remains to be seen whether or not they would actually go through with it. He is a productive player but he's been outspoken in the past about wanting to be traded. So, they expect to have some conversations."

Bryant complained about his role in the offense after the fifth game of the 2017 season and was demoted to the scout team at one point. He caught 27 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' last six games of the season after having only 23 receptions for 306 yards and a touchdown in the first 10.