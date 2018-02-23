Home / Sports News / NFL

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan has foot surgery

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 23, 2018 at 7:04 PM
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan started all 16 regular-season games and both playoff games this season and even played in the Pro Bowl, so health did not seem to be an issue.

However, he recently had minor surgery on his left foot, the New Orleans Times Picayune reported on Friday.

Jordan is currently in a walking boot and is expected to recover in four to six weeks. He should be ready to participate in the Saints' offseason training program.

Jordan does not have a history of foot trouble, and he is coming off his best campaign, when he had a career-high 13.0 sacks during the regular season and one more in the playoffs.

Jordan was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time last season, and he was named a first-team All-Pro in 2017.

