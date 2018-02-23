Home / Sports News / NFL

New England Patriots LB David Harris retires

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 23, 2018 at 7:25 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Linebacker David Harris, who played for the New England Patriots last season, announced his retirement on Friday.

"After 11 years of having played the greatest team sport at its highest level, it's now time for me to announce my retirement from the NFL," the 34-year-old Harris said in a statement.

Harris was a second-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2007 out of the University of Michigan. He spent 10 years with the Jets and was named a second-team All-Pro after the 2009 season.

After being released by the Jets, Harris played 10 games and made six starts for the Patriots last season, when he had 1.5 sacks. However, he did not play after Week 15 of the regular season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
U.S. Olympian Biney: Hard to follow advice from Simone Biles U.S. Olympian Biney: Hard to follow advice from Simone Biles
Karl Malone plays undercover janitor, pranks Anthony Davis Karl Malone plays undercover janitor, pranks Anthony Davis
Russian figure skater Zagitova wins Olympic gold, Medvedeva grabs silver Russian figure skater Zagitova wins Olympic gold, Medvedeva grabs silver
Russia's first gold ecstasy marred by second doping case Russia's first gold ecstasy marred by second doping case
Canada's Serwa wins gold in women's ski cross at Pyeongchang Olympics Canada's Serwa wins gold in women's ski cross at Pyeongchang Olympics
Loading...