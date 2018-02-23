Jaguars extend contracts of Tom Coughlin, Dave Caldwell, Doug Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars reached the playoffs this season for the first time since 2007, and the men in the leadership roles were rewarded with contract extensions.

Executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone all received two-year contract extensions through the 2021 season, team owner Shad Khan announced Friday.

Their previous contracts were set to expire following the 2019 season.

"The decision to extend the contracts of Tom, Dave and Doug isn't so much a reward for last season, which no doubt was impressive, as it is to recognize their importance to our football team this coming season and for years to follow," Khan said in a statement. "We're past celebrating the accomplishments of our division title and playoff run, and now it's time to take the next step. We need the right leadership firmly in place to make that happen, and it's good to know we'll have that with Tom, Dave and Doug secure in their roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Marrone was officially hired as head coach on Jan. 9, 2017, after serving as the interim head coach for the final two games of the 2016 season. He finished his first season as head coach with a 10-6 regular-season record and led the Jaguars to their first division title since the 1999 season. They beat Buffalo and Pittsburgh in the playoffs before losing to the New England Patriots 24-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

The Jaguars finished 4-12 in 2016.

Caldwell has served as the general manager for the Jaguars since Jan. 8, 2013, and Coughlin, who stepped down as the New York Giants head coach following the 2015 season, was hired by Jacksonville on Jan. 9, 2017.

"The success we had last season was due to the efforts of many people, but Doug and Dave certainly played key leadership roles in guiding our team," Coughlin said in a statement. "They set the tone and managed the process on a daily basis, and we look forward to building on that process throughout this offseason and the coming season."