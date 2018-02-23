Ex-Chicago Bears CB Charles Tillman now an FBI agent

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Charles Tillman has graduated from the FBI's Training Academy and is now an agent, according to a published report.

The Sporting News cited a source close to the situation that reportedly said, "He is currently working for the FBI. [He] has his badge and everything."

Tillman entered the 20-week program last year and had until his 37th birthday to earn his badge, per the Chicago Tribune. Tillman turned 37 on Friday.

A spokesman for the FBI told the Sporting News that it does not comment on personnel matters.

Tillman received the 2013 Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his community service helping homeless people in the Chicago area through his Cornerstone Foundation. He was also a three-time Brian Piccolo Award recipient as the player who best exemplifies the values of the Bears organization.

Tillman played the first 12 seasons of his 13-year NFL career with the Bears before finishing with the Carolina Panthers. He recorded 912 tackles, 44 forced fumbles and 38 interceptions -- eight of which he returned for touchdowns -- in 168 career games since being selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft.