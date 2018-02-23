Home / Sports News / NFL

Denver Broncos reportedly will not trade WR Emmanuel Sanders

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 23, 2018 at 6:51 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Although a newspaper report recently indicated the Denver Broncos might trade wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to save money under the salary cap, general manager John Elway apparently isn't likely to make the move.

The NFL Network reported that Sanders probably is staying put.

"From my understanding, the Broncos do not want to deal him," Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Total Access. "He's got a $10 million cap number ... but, remember, they want to lure a big-time free-agent quarterback to the team. This quarterback -- maybe Kirk Cousins, maybe someone else -- needs someone to throw to."

With wide receiver Cody Latimer headed to free agency, Denver has only Bennie Fowler, Jordan Taylor and unproven 2017 third-round pick Carlos Henderson behind starters Sanders and Demaryius Thomas.

The 30-year-old Sanders, who had more than 1,000 receiving yards for three consecutive seasons through 2016, slipped to 47 receptions for 555 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.

However, he was slowed by injuries and the Broncos had problems at quarterback, which contributed to the decline.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
U.S. Olympian Biney: Hard to follow advice from Simone Biles U.S. Olympian Biney: Hard to follow advice from Simone Biles
Karl Malone plays undercover janitor, pranks Anthony Davis Karl Malone plays undercover janitor, pranks Anthony Davis
Russian figure skater Zagitova wins Olympic gold, Medvedeva grabs silver Russian figure skater Zagitova wins Olympic gold, Medvedeva grabs silver
Russia's first gold ecstasy marred by second doping case Russia's first gold ecstasy marred by second doping case
Canada's Serwa wins gold in women's ski cross at Pyeongchang Olympics Canada's Serwa wins gold in women's ski cross at Pyeongchang Olympics
Loading...