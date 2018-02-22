Joseph: Broncos 'really close' to turning corner

Vance Joseph did not speak to quarterback Kirk Cousins for fear of violating the NFL's tampering rules, but that didn't stop the head coach from talking up his Denver Broncos.

Joseph told KUSA recently that he thinks Denver is an appealing place to play, however his two references to the team being "really close" to turning the corner may raise an eyebrow.

"I won't talk to Kirk because he is under contract," Joseph said. "We can't talk to those guys. But speaking to any free agent that can help our football team, this is a good place to play football. We have a great fan base. I think our football team is really close.

"Like most football teams after you don't have a year that you want to have, you have to go back and you have to do a self-evaluation. Every team has issues, every team has holes. Our goal this offseason is to fix our holes. Because, I think we're really close as a football team."

The Broncos, who finished with a 5-11 mark this past season, have had trouble getting consistent production out of the quarterback position since Peyton Manning retired after winning the Super Bowl.

In 2017, Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch combined to complete just 58.7 percent of their passes for 3,668 yards with 19 touchdowns and 22 interceptions for a 73.0 passer rating.

The Broncos could also look toward the quarterback position with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cousins is expected to fetch a high price on the free agent market this year. He is coming off a season in which he completed 64.3 percent of his passes for more than 4,000 yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 93.9 passer rating with the Washington Redskins.