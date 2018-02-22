Home / Sports News / NFL

Giants waive LB Skinner

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 22, 2018 at 1:24 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The New York Giants waived linebacker Deontae Skinner, the team announced Thursday.

Skinner spent parts of the last two seasons on the Giants' active roster, with a brief stint on the Oakland Raiders' practice squad mixed in. He was signed to New York's practice squad in September 2016 and moved to the active roster for four games.

The 27-year-old Skinner failed to make the Giants' team out of training camp and spent time with the Raiders before returning for three games.

Skinner has recorded 23 tackles and 1.0 sack in 14 career games with the Giants and New England Patriots, with whom he played in seven contests in 2014.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Team USA wins gold medal in women's hockey after stunning shootout Team USA wins gold medal in women's hockey after stunning shootout
Karl Malone plays undercover janitor, pranks Anthony Davis Karl Malone plays undercover janitor, pranks Anthony Davis
Austrian Gasser wins women's snowboard Big Air, USA's Anderson second Austrian Gasser wins women's snowboard Big Air, USA's Anderson second
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway ups lead, USA tied for fourth Pyeongchang medal count: Norway ups lead, USA tied for fourth
5-time medalist Hedrick: 'Difficult' to see U.S. behind in medals 5-time medalist Hedrick: 'Difficult' to see U.S. behind in medals
Loading...