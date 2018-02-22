Giants waive LB Skinner

The New York Giants waived linebacker Deontae Skinner, the team announced Thursday.

Skinner spent parts of the last two seasons on the Giants' active roster, with a brief stint on the Oakland Raiders' practice squad mixed in. He was signed to New York's practice squad in September 2016 and moved to the active roster for four games.

The 27-year-old Skinner failed to make the Giants' team out of training camp and spent time with the Raiders before returning for three games.

Skinner has recorded 23 tackles and 1.0 sack in 14 career games with the Giants and New England Patriots, with whom he played in seven contests in 2014.