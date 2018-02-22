Brugler: Why Darnold is best QB in draft

There likely will be no consensus about the quarterbacks in this draft class, even after the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins next week.

Some prefer the mechanics of UCLA's Josh Rosen, or the stature and arm of Wyoming's Josh Allen, or the moxie and accuracy of Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. The other quarterback mentioned as a top 10 pick -- and a potential No. 1 selection -- is USC's Sam Darnold.

Dane Brugler, a senior analyst for NFLDraftScout.com, explained why he continues to tab Darnold as the best quarterback in the draft.

"For a guy whose 20 years old, he's advanced in several areas that are critical to playing the quarterback position -- his ability to anticipate passing windows, his pocket presence, ability to improvise on the move, and then just the overall mental battle that it takes at the position," Brugler said this week on the FootballGuys podcast with Sigmund Bloom.

"It's something that a lot of quarterbacks, that's why they don't succeed at the NFL level. ... It's an above-the-neck mental game. That is somewhere I don't think Sam Darnold is going to have an issue."

An issue that will need to be addressed is Darnold's turnovers. He was intercepted 13 times last season as a redshirt sophomore, and he fumbled 19 times in 21 career starts.

"We saw a lot of turnovers on his USC film, but he battled back from each of them. It's something he didn't carry over to the next drive," Brugler said.

"It's doesn't mean that the turnovers don't matter or they're not concerns -- they are; they absolutely are. He's far from a polished player at this point in his career, but he's advanced in several of those key areas and I think where he is deficient, he can get better. You can fix some of the lower-body footwork. That will fix everything from the ground up."

Those four quarterbacks mentioned could all go the top half of the first round -- or even the top 10 -- with the Cleveland Browns expected to pick a quarterback at No. 1. Louisville's Lamar Jackson is another potential first-round selection.

"We know the demand is there. It's a supply-and-demand position, and there is always more demand than supply," Brugler said of quarterbacks.

"It's a very interesting group. You can poke holes in all these guys, but there are reasons to be optimistic about each of them as well. It's really going to be a fascinating process. ... There are going to be differing opinions. I've always been a Darnold guy. It's been a rollercoaster, but I still feel Darnold has the best long-term future of the group."