Ravens TE Gillmore wants to switch positions

Feb. 21, 2018
Tight end Crockett Gillmore of the Baltimore Ravens, who is about to become a free agent, has gained almost 40 pounds and wants to play on the offensive or defensive line, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The 26-year-old Gillmore, listed at 6-6 and 266 pounds, is up to 305 pounds and plans to keep getting bigger.

This idea is not new.

"I could care less about playing offense," Gillmore told the Sun in October 2015. "I have the mentality and the want-to to be the best, no matter what I'm doing.

"To me, defense is where I belong. That's where I've always belonged, and I have that mentality. I play with, I've always said, a mentality of playing with bad intentions."

Gillmore, a third-round draft choice of the Ravens in 2014, had only 10 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, but improved to 33 receptions for 412 yards and four touchdowns in his second season.

A thigh injury limited him to seven games in 2016 and he missed last season because of a knee injury.

