Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery has rotator cuff surgery

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff on Wednesday after playing in all 16 regular-season games and three playoff contests last season, according to a report.

"WR Alshon Jeffery had successful surgery this morning on a torn rotator cuff, sources say," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter. "He suffered it in training camp and played through it, somehow, on the way to a Super Bowl."

Jeffery reeled in 57 receptions for 789 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season. He added 12 catches for 219 yards and three scores in the playoffs as the Eagles went on to win their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The 28-year-old Jeffery opened the scoring against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII with an acrobatic reception in the end zone for the game's first touchdown. He finished with three receptions for 73 yards and a score in the Eagles' 41-33 triumph over the Patriots.

Jeffery came to Philadelphia on a one-year deal on the first day of free agency last March before signing a four-year, $52 million contract extension on Dec. 2.

Originally selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound Jeffery has 361 career receptions for 5,338 yards and 35 touchdowns in 79 career games.