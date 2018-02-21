Longtime ESPN announcer Patrick retires

Mike Patrick, who was the voice of Sunday Night Football for 19 years, is retiring, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old Patrick has done play-by-play on ESPN for more than 35 years, and his last game was the 2017 AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30, when Iowa State defeated Memphis.

"It's wonderful to reflect on how I've done exactly what I wanted to do with my life," said Patrick, who started with ESPN in 1982. "At the same time, I've had the great pleasure of working with some of the very best people I've ever known, both on the air and behind the scenes.

"While I'm not sure exactly what's next for me, I'm looking forward to continuing my journey with new life experiences."

Patrick was the play-by-play announcer of ESPN's Sunday Night Football from 1987 to 2005, before NBC took over the NFL's Sunday night game. He also played a major role in broadcasts of college football and basketball.

He called more than 30 ACC basketball championship games and was the voice of ESPN's Women's Final Four coverage from 1996 to 2009.

ESPN said Patrick would be at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night for the Duke-Louisville basketball game, and would join Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Maria Taylor for an on-air segment.

A tribute to Patrick's career, narrated by host Rece Davis, played on ESPN throughout Wednesday on SportsCenter.