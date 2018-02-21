Home / Sports News / NFL

Giants re-sign offensive lineman Greco

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 21, 2018 at 4:08 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The New York Giants re-signed guard John Greco, the team announced Wednesday.

The Giants' official Twitter account reported the news on Greco, noting that he will be with the team through at least the 2018 season.

Greco played in six games with the Giants this past season after spending a month with the New Orleans Saints. He also spent the previous six years with the Cleveland Browns after entering the league in 2008 as a third-round selection of the then-St. Louis Rams.

The 32-year-old Greco played for new head coach Pat Shurmur when they were with the Browns from 2011-2012. He was also with the Rams when Shurmur was the offensive coordinator under Steve Spagnuolo.

Greco is the first cog in what new general manager Dave Gettleman hopes is a string of moves involving the team's offensive line. Weston Richburg and Justin Pugh are headed to free agency, while the Giants had been rumored to be interested in signing guards Andrew Norwell and Josh Sitton.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
5-time medalist Hedrick: 'Difficult' to see U.S. behind in medals 5-time medalist Hedrick: 'Difficult' to see U.S. behind in medals
Finland upsets Russia for women's hockey bronze Finland upsets Russia for women's hockey bronze
Lightning's Kurcherov five-holes Holtby with same move from All-Star Game Lightning's Kurcherov five-holes Holtby with same move from All-Star Game
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway ups lead, USA tied for fourth Pyeongchang medal count: Norway ups lead, USA tied for fourth
Italian skier Goggia crowned, Vonn finishes third in final Olympic women's downhill Italian skier Goggia crowned, Vonn finishes third in final Olympic women's downhill
Loading...