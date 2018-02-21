Giants re-sign offensive lineman Greco

The New York Giants re-signed guard John Greco, the team announced Wednesday.

The Giants' official Twitter account reported the news on Greco, noting that he will be with the team through at least the 2018 season.

Greco played in six games with the Giants this past season after spending a month with the New Orleans Saints. He also spent the previous six years with the Cleveland Browns after entering the league in 2008 as a third-round selection of the then-St. Louis Rams.

The 32-year-old Greco played for new head coach Pat Shurmur when they were with the Browns from 2011-2012. He was also with the Rams when Shurmur was the offensive coordinator under Steve Spagnuolo.

Greco is the first cog in what new general manager Dave Gettleman hopes is a string of moves involving the team's offensive line. Weston Richburg and Justin Pugh are headed to free agency, while the Giants had been rumored to be interested in signing guards Andrew Norwell and Josh Sitton.