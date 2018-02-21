Free-agent CB Davis visits Raiders

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis continued his trip of the Bay Area by meeting with the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday, one day after he visited the San Francisco 49ers.

Davis' visit with the Raiders was reported by multiple media outlets on Wednesday.

The Raiders could use depth at the position after cutting David Amerson, who since has latched on with the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old Amerson appeared in only six games with Oakland in 2017, suffering a season-ending foot injury against Kansas City on Oct. 19.

Davis, who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015, became a free agent after the Indianapolis Colts released him during the 2017 season. The 29-year-old met with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns last week.

He has been medically cleared after having core muscle surgery following his release in Indianapolis.

Davis has collected 395 tackles, 22 interceptions and 2.0 sacks over 120 career games with the Dolphins and Colts since being selected by Miami with the 25th overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft.