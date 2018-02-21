Former Green Bay Packers LB Fred Carr dies

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Fred Carr passed away on Monday. He was 71.

Carr, who was a Phoenix native, had been suffering from dementia and prostate cancer, daughter Karsetta Carr told AZCentral.com.

Carr was selected fifth overall in the 1968 NFL Draft. That was the last draft class of Vince Lombardi, who was coach and general manager of the Packers at the time.

"There is no question that he is the greatest college football player in the country," Lombardi said on draft day, per the team's website. "Regardless of what our needs are, we had to take him. He was the No. 1 athlete on our books. We just felt we couldn't pass him up."

Carr played 10 seasons for the Packers and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 1983.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and co-MVP of the 1970 Pro Bowl, Carr recorded 112 starts and appeared in 140 career games from 1968-77.